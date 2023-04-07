As people look to get away for the bank holiday weekend, our region's roads have seen some disruption in the Easter sunshine.

There are delays of 30 minutes on the A1 northbound after an accident near Pontefract with traffic queuing towards Doncaster.

The accident occurred close to the turn off for the B6474 Went Edge Road heading to Wentbridge and Kirk Smeaton.

Another section of the A1 northbound was closed earlier today at J52 for Catterick. All lanes now cleared and traffic is easing.

