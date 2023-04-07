A man who died following an incident near a theme park has been named by police.

43-year-old Gareth Hart from Rotherham was injured after an incident on Sea Lane in Ingoldmells near Skegness shortly before 1am yesterday. He died a short time later.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man, from Derbyshire, on suspicion of murder.

A 30-year-old man who was previously arrested has now been released with no further action.

Bosses at the nearby Fantasy Island in Skegness, Lincolnshire, reduced access to its rides while investigations were carried out.

A spokesperson said: "Some of our operational procedures may be adapted, and there may be some ride closures in place in order to respect the sensitivity of the incident."