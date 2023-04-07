Scampton's only shop has closed its doors following confirmation that the village's former RAF base will be used to house hundreds of asylum seekers.

Costcutter on Pollyplatt Lane shut on Friday 31 March. Local residents will now have to travel at least three miles to their nearest store in Welton.

Immigration Minister and Newark MP Robert Jenrick told the House of Commons last week that the former air force base would be used to house up to 2,000 migrants.

On Monday 3 April West Lindsey District Council began legal action against the move arguing that the site isn't suitable for asylum seekers. It had planned a £300 million heritage project.

The building where Costcutter is housed is owned by the Ministry of Defence, who closed the shop two days after the Home Office announcement.

A sign displayed on the shop door read: "Our contract to run the Costcutter store at RAF Scampton has now come to an end, therefore this store is now closed. We are very sorry for any inconvenience."

The MoD say the shop has closed due to a lack of business.

A spokesperson said: "The contract for running the shop ended due to a decrease in income and not as a result of the Home Office's intended use for RAF Scampton."

