A 12-year-old boy charged with murder after a woman was hit by a car in Sheffield has been remanded into secure accommodation following an appearance at the city’s youth court.

Emergency services were called to Hemper Lane in the Greenhill area of the city at around 7.10pm on Wednesday 5 April to reports of a collision between a woman and a car.

Marcia Grant, aged 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the Greenhill area of Sheffield on Wednesday 5 April

A 12-year-old boy was found a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was charged with her murder on Friday 7 April.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, was also charged with possessing a bladed article.

He appeared at the city's Youth Court flanked by two security officers during the 30-minute hearing, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.

The youngster, who was wearing a dark blue jumper over an open-necked light blue shirt and blue trousers, was ordered to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.

Marcia's family have paid tribute to the "loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community."

