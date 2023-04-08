An investigation is underway after a man was sexually assaulted in York city centre.

It happened in the Lower Friargate area of the city in the early hours of Sunday 26 February 2023.

North Yorkshire police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify who they believe may be able to help their inquiry.

The man in the CCTV image is described as white with a large beard, short possibly greying hair, and he was dressed in a long dark coat with a scarf, lighter trousers, and dark shoes.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:" Extensive enquiries are continuing into the incident and the victim is receiving specialist support. He is being kept up to date by the investigation team."

