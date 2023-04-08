A convicted rapist who absconded from a Lincolnshire open prison five months ago has still not been found.

Paul Marshall, 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston on Tuesday, 22 November.

He is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

Marshall was seen in Mansfield Town Centre Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Nottinghamshire Police released CCTV images showing the 53-year-old in Mansfield town centre shortly after his disappearance.

He was also spotted in Doncaster on 30 November 2022.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Saturday 8 April that his whereabouts are still unknown.

Anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but should instead call 999.

