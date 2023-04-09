Fire crews in West Yorkshire are dealing with a major incident after a gas leak at a block of flats.

More than 60 people have had to leave their homes after Trinity House flats on Kirkgate in Wakefield were evacuated this afternoon (9 April).

Crews from Normanton and Dewsbury are attending and working with northern gas networks to isolate the supply.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.