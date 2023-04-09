A man has been charged with murder after a man died following an 'altercation' at a seaside resort.

43-year-old Gareth Hart from Rotherham was injured after an incident on Sea Lane in Ingoldmells near Skegness shortly before 1am on Thursday (6 April). He died a short time later.

Police have now charged Joseph Allan Malek, aged 33, of Market Place, Belper, Derbyshire with his murder. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Malek will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (10 April).

A 30-year-old man who was previously arrested has now been released with no further action.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.