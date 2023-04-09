A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Callow Drive in the Gleadless Valley area of the city shortly after 1.30 this morning (9 April) where they found a man with serious gunshot injuries.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge said: “Incidents of this nature understandably cause significant worry and concern among our communities, and we’ve had a number of specialist resources in the area since the early hours trying to piece together what happened.

“In the early stages of a murder investigation, enquiries progress at pace as we gather as much information as we can about the incident and who may be involved. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to urge anyone out there who might know something to come forward."

Formation identification is yet to take place and his family has been informed.

