A 25-year-old man who died in a shooting in Sheffield has been named as Abdullah Hassan.

Mr Hassan died from a single gunshot wound on Callow Drive in Gleadless Valley on Sunday, 9 April.

In a statement, his family have described him as "one of a kind, inside and out."

The statement said: “The passing of our son and brother has caused our entire family a very deep sadness and hurt.

"He was a massive pillar in our family and it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances."

It added: “There is only one way to describe him. He was one of a kind, inside and out.

“As a family, we kindly ask that we are given time to grieve this loss and we hope that justice will be secured for him swiftly.”

Emergency services were called to Callow Drive shortly after 1.30am on Easter Sunday.

Despite being given treatment by medical professionals, Mr Hassan was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet announced any arrests in connection to Mr Hassan's death.

The force has assured the local community that there will be an increased police presence in the area around Callow Drive as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.