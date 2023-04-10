Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Sheffield have revealed he was 25 and died from a single gunshot wound.

The man, who has not yet been named, was found seriously injured on Callow Drive in the Gleadless area of Sheffield shortly after 1.30am on Sunday, 9 April.

Despite being given treatment from medical professionals, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has said that a post-mortem examination has confirmed the cause of death and that the man's family has been informed.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident.

Det Ch Insp Philip Etheridge said that local residents should expect to see "an increased police presence" over the coming days as enquiries continue.

He said: “I know that confirming this individual’s cause of death will do little to ease the concerns and worries within the community, but please be assured that officers and staff are working tirelessly and meticulously to investigate this and bring those responsible to justice.”

