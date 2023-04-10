Hundreds brave rain to take part in 60th coal carrying race in Gawthorpe
Video report by Arif Ahmed
Hundreds have turned out to mark the 60th year of the World Coal Carrying Championships.
Every year on Easter Monday, competitors carrying a sack of coal on their back run through Gawthorpe, a village near Wakefield.
Men carry sacks weighing 50kg and women carry 20kg across a distance of 1,012m before crossing the finish line on the village's Maypole Green.
Organiser, Duncan Smith said: "These events are the lifeblood of the community, they're the beating heart that brings people together on special days like this."
The race started out in 1963 after a joke between two friends at a pub in the village and has grown in popularity ever since.
The event consists of men's, women's and children's races and this year to mark the 60th anniversary, a Women’s Veteran’s race was introduced for female competitors over the age of 40.
