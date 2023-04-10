An 18-year-old has serious injuries on his face and leg after being stabbed by a gang of men in Leeds.

A large cordon is in place in Harehills after the teenager was attacked on Sunday night, 9 April.

Police were called to Bellbrooke Grove at 11.06pm to reports a man had been assaulted by a group of male suspects with weapons.

On arrival, officers found the man and he was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have since carried out a number of searches in the Bellbrooke Grove and Foundry Avenue areas.

West Yorkshire Police said that "enhanced patrols" will continue on Monday, 10 April.

Det Insp Michael Herbert said: “Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries today following a serious assault on an 18 year old male and we are appealing for witnesses and information.

“I want to reassure residents that all incidents involving bladed weapons are treated as priority offences and extra officers are patrolling in Harehills today."

Det Insp Herbert has appealed to the community to contact the police if anyone saw the attack or a "group of male suspects fleeing the scene."

