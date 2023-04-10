A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a canal over the Easter weekend.

Police were called to a stretch of water in the Stourton area of Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services searched the canal and later pulled the teenager from the water.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 4.32pm on Saturday, police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds.

"Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water."

The spokesman added: "He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

