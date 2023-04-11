There are long delays on the M62 in East Yorkshire after a lorry crashed through the central reservation just before morning rush-hour.

The collision resulted in a stretch of the motorway being completely shut for several hours with traffic queueing from junction 34 for Selby and Doncaster to junction 35 for the M18 and beyond to junction 36.

It happened this morning (Tuesday 11 April) at around 6.30am on the westbound carriageway between junctions 35 and 34 resulting in two lanes eastbound also being closed.

The driver of the lorry was trapped inside his cab and had to be freed by firefighters and taken to hospital.

One lane remains closed due to emergency barrier repairs on M62 in both directions from J35 M18 to J34 A19 (Selby /Doncaster)

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.