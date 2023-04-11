An entire street has been evacuated after hazardous chemicals were found at an address in Bridlington.

As part of a pre-planned operation police raided an address on Oxford Street following reports that controlled substances were potentially present there.

Specialist officers, along with Humberside Fire and Rescue and East Riding of Yorkshire Council are at the scene and a 100 metre cordon is in place.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said:"As a precautionary measure, houses in the immediate area are being evacuated and EOD (Explosives Ordinance Disposal) are attending to make an assessment of the situation.

Residents are advised to leave their homes temporarily while we ensure the property, and its contents, are safe."

A temporary shelter based at Bridlington Spa has been set up to provide basic accommodation for those affected.

A 61-year-old man has been arrested as part of the operation and is assisting police with enquiries.

