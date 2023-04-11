Detectives investigating the death a teenager who was fatally stabbed when the taxi he was travelling in was forced to stop have arrested four men on suspicion of murder.

Jamie Meah died in hospital following the attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley near Leeds on Friday 31 March.

Four men aged 18, 19, 24 and 30, have all been interviewed in connection with the incident and been released on bail.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the attack but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The pair were both in a taxi when they were stopped by people in another vehicle.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information which could help their ongoing enquiries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.