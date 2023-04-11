A major motorway in West Yorkshire has been closed this morning after a collision caused a car to cross the central reservation.

The M62 westbound is closed with traffic queueing from junction 35 for the M18 to junction 34 for Selby and Doncaster.

The road closed at around 7.20am. The vehicle crossing to the other side of the motorway has resulted in two lanes also being closed eastbound.

