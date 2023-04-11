Two men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Leeds on Easter Sunday.

Police were called to Bellbrooke Grove in the Harehills area at 11.06pm on Sunday 9 April to reports a man had been assaulted by a group of men with weapons.

He suffered serious injuries to his face and leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A West Yorkshire police spokesperson said: " Two males, aged 17 and 20, have been arrested overnight on suspicion of wounding with intent and are currently in custody.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

It took place in the Bellbrooke Grove area at around 11pm on Sunday, 9 April, with an 18-year-old man being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries which were caused by a bladed weapon."

