A 12-year-old boy accused of murder after a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car will provisionally go on trial this summer, a judge has ruled.

The youngster appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday following the death of Marcia Grant, in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on 5 April.

He is also charged with possessing a bladed article.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said the case had to be prioritised due to the age of the defendant and he fixed a provisional trial date for 14 August.

He remanded the boy into secure youth detention accommodation after a 20-minute-long hearing.

The boy sat in the dock with three staff from his secure accommodation and a court security officer.

The defendant spoke at the beginning of the hearing to confirm his name, and again at the end to acknowledge that he understood what was happening when the judge explained what was going to happen next.

The judge said everything possible should be done to bring the case to trial in August but he set a fall-back date of 3 October.

He said there will be a case management hearing at 2pm on 5 May.

Floral tributes left at the scene in Sheffield. Credit: PA Images

Mrs Grant was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene in Hemper Lane, Greenhill.

Mrs Grant's family released a statement after her death which said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community."

Members of the public have been leaving flowers and messages. One reads: "You were such a wonderful and beautiful lady with a heart of gold."

Another says: "Marcia was such a lovely lady."

