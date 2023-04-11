Three people have been injured after a car smashed into the front of a bungalow in Derbyshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene off Sheffield Road, in Killamarsh, at about 10.55am on Monday 10 April.

Two women, aged 64 and 63, who were inside the house at the time, became trapped, when the Black Mercedes Benz ploughed through the front wall.

They both suffered leg injuries and were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The 61-year-old man, who was driving the car, was freed from the vehicle by firefighters. He suffered minor injuries and received medical attention at the scene.

The collision caused severe structural damage to the bungalow.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.