A teenager has been arrested after two police community support officers were injured when a brick was thrown through their car window in Bradford.

The officers were on patrol in their unmarked police car on Bolton Road in the Eccleshill area of the city at around 6.20pm of Sunday 9 April when the incident happened.

The male PCSO suffered injuries to his shoulder and hand and the female PCSO suffered injuries to her neck and head. Both required hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:" A 15 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and remains in Police custody at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.