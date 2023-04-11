Police are searching for two men - one with a distinctive tattoo- who raped a woman in Barnsley town centre.

The alleged incident happened when the woman in her 20s was walking along Stocks Lane away from Summer Lane between 11.38pm and 11.58pm on Sunday 9 April.

One of the men is described as being black with either a shaved or bald head. The other is described as mixed race, around 5ft 8ins tall and in his late twenties. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black gilet, dark trousers and dark shoes.

The victim also recalls one had a neck tattoo of a skull with either blood or fire on it.

Acting Detective Inspector Dean Hamby said: “This is a very concerning incident and we have a team of officers working hard to identify the men described.

“Please check your mobile phone, CCTV, doorbell and dash cam footage to establish whether they were captured on there at any point. We’re particularly looking at between 11.00pm and 12.30am at Stocks Lane and the adjoining streets.”

The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.

South Yorkshire police have also increased the number of uniformed officers in the town centre whilst enquiries continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.