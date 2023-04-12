West Yorkshire Police have posted photos of a car steered into roadworks by a drug-fuelled uninsured driver.

Police stopped the driver in Huddersfield and found that the driver had no insurance and held a provisional driving license.

The driver tested positive for cocaine on a roadside drugs wipe.

The incident was posted by police at 5.29am on April 12 2023 Credit: Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The Roads Policing Unit also made note of a drug-driving law introduced in 2015 after Lillian Groves died outside her home in Surrey in June 2010.

The incident in Huddersfield comes after a survey commissioned by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart has revealed that 10 per cent of motorists have driven in the 24 hours after taking illegal drugs.

Cannabis was found to be the most commonly used substance by drug-drivers, followed by cocaine and ecstasy.

