South Yorkshire Police has been referred to the police watchdog after a man died in a crash in Sheffield.

The man in his forties was driving a black Mercedes along Retford Road, in Handsworth, at about 11pm on Monday, 10 April, when it passed a police car going in the opposite direction.

As the police car turned, the Mercedes hit two parked cars while travelling at speed.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Despite the best efforts of officers, the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 40s from Sheffield, died at the scene. His family has been informed."

A mandatory referral has been made to the force's Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time and may have seen the crash.

