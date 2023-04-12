A man has been extradited from Pakistan and charged with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford 18 years ago.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, was brought back to the UK on Tuesday, 12 April, and taken into custody at a West Yorkshire Police station where he was charged with killing the 38-year-old officer.

PC Beshenivsky was fatally shot on 18 November 2005 as she responded with a colleague to an alarm at a travel agent in Morley Street, Bradford.

Khan has been charged with six offences including murder, robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said that the charges were authorised in 2006, leading to the issuing of the extradition warrant.

Joanne Jakymec, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: "A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford in 2005 has been extradited to the UK from Pakistan thanks to the continued hard work of prosecutors in the CPS's extradition and international units.

"Since Piran Ditta Khan was arrested in Pakistan in 2020, our specialist prosecutors have been working closely with our Pakistani partners to complete the legal process in the country so that he could be extradited back to England to face the allegations from almost 20 years ago."

Khan has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, 13 April.

