Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a group of teenagers were stabbed in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Manor Road in Askern at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, 11 April, after reports of an attack.

A group of four men arrived in a silver Volkswagen Golf and reportedly stabbed four teenagers, aged between 15 and 18-years-old. The group then fled the scene in the direction of Victoria Road.

The four victims were found nearby and three were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

South Yorkshire Police has arrested two men from Doncaster, aged 38 and 41, on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody.

