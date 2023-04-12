A paedophile has been jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of multiple child sex offences against a 13-year-old.

Darren Halliday, from Cleethorpes, subjected the child to multiple sexually inappropriate acts - as well as sending indecent images and text messages.

The 47-year-old pleaded not guilty to six counts of sexual activity with a child, but was found guilty of four counts after a five-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court.

Det Cons Lucy Proctor-Eckley, of Humberside Police, said: "Halliday committed these abhorrent crimes against a child, all to fulfil his own perverse sexual pleasure.

"He had no previous convictions for sexual abuse or assault and was described as of good character but we often find that this is usual practice for people like Halliday, who use what others would consider their usual kind and good demeanour to prey on the vulnerabilities of children."

She added that the child and their family showed courage in coming forward and that she hopes the sentencing "will also encourage others to come forward if they have experienced something similar".

Halliday, of Tiverton Street, was sentenced to seven years in jail and has also been made subject to a restraining order and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

