Hospital bosses in Lincolnshire are urging people not to come to A&E unless it is life-threatening as the junior doctors strike has increased pressure on their services.

Junior doctors are taking to the picket lines for the second of four days in a dispute over working conditions and pay.

However, the government has insisted they will not enter negotiations with the British Medical Association unless they drop their demand for a 35% pay rise to restore their wages to 2008 levels and call off further walkouts.

Now, NHS bosses in Lincolnshire have said the strikes have left hospital staff overwhelmed, particularly in A&E departments, and are urging patients to use other services - such as calling 111 or visiting a GP.

Rebecca Neno, from NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, told ITV News Calendar: "Our emergency departments are extremely busy. We are asking people to think about the care that they need.

"If you only have a minor injury or a minor illness please, please do not come to our emergency departments - they are there for life-threatening emergencies."

She said that there is an extensive range of other services that people in Lincolnshire can use, such as GP surgeries, pharmacies or urgent treatment centres.

Ms Nino added: "All of our services are busy - GP practices are very busy, but they are there to help so keep trying and the NHS will respond."

She also said that there were "no plans" to close any A&E departments in Lincolnshire, but that "anything could happen in the next couple of days" as strike action continues.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the timing of the four-day walkout was “regrettable” as he accused the British Medical Association (BMA) of putting patients at “greater risk” after not agreeing any national exemptions for strike action for some services, such as cancer care.

Meanwhile, the BMA has reportedly approached conciliation service Acas to help end the dispute, to which a spokesperson for the organisation responded it is "ready to help".

Ms Neno told ITV News Calendar: "I'm a nurse by trade so of course I hope there is a resolution in some way.

"Nobody in the NHS wants the position that we currently find ourselves in, but the staff that are in are all here doing the best we can.

"Please be kind to staff because they're working in very, very difficult circumstances at the moment."

