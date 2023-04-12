Medals awarded to the young telegraphist who picked up the Titanic’s distress call are to go under the hammer at auction.

Harold Cottam, 21, was a wireless operator aboard the passenger liner RMS Carpathia, and was off duty when he picked up the call on the night of 14 April, 1912.

For his actions, Mr Cottam, who was born in Southwell in Nottinghamshire, was hailed a hero and awarded a silver Carpathia medal and a Liverpool Humane Society medal for bravery.

Both are being sold by a private collector as part of a collection which also includes photographs, his pocket watch and signed paperwork.

A photo of Harold Cottam on deck is part of the collection going under the hammer Credit: Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd

It is estimated to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 when it is sold on April 22 at Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd in Devizes in Wiltshire.

Mr Cottam was about to go to bed when he heard the radio station at Cape Cod trying to establish contact with the Titanic to transmit routine radio telegrams.

In what he had hoped would be his last business of the day, Mr Cottam radioed the Titanic’s operator, reminding him of the waiting messages.

The operator responded: "Come at once we have struck a berg. Position 41.46 N 50.15 W."

Mr Cottam raced to the bridge to tell the officer on watch and then the two ran to the cabin of Captain Arthur Rostron to give him the news.

Harold Cottam's Liverpool Shipwreck & Humane Society silver medal and illuminated citation which is part of the collection Credit: Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd

Capt Rostron gave immediate orders for the Carpathia to change course toward the Titanic.

The Cunard Line steamship was the only vessel to respond to the Titanic’s distress signals and arrived on the scene at 4am the following morning to rescue 700 survivors from the icy aters of the North Atlantic.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: "Cottam never cashed in on his fame, refusing even to be interviewed about the disaster for most of his life.

"Despite his relative obscurity, a true hero in every sense of the word and this archive represents the vital part he played in the lives of those saved from the Titanic."