A "lonely" brother and sister from Bradford died together after barricading themselves into their home and setting fire to it, an inquest has heard.

Alan, 68, and Linda McGinty, 63, died in the house fire in Ringwood Road on 28 March, 2022.

The inquest at Bradford Coroner's Court on Wednesday, 12 April, heard a neighbour noticed smoke coming from the house and tried to go and alert them, but was unable to get inside.

Firefighters found the siblings unconscious and attempted CPR, but they both died at the scene. A post-mortem exam found that they had both died from smoke inhalation.

A bottle of lighter fluid, as well as some used matches, were also found in the property.Fire investigator Neil Griffiths said crews had found "stacks of magazines about a metre high" against the back door, bags of rubbish piled up against the walls of most rooms and a "significant amount of hoarding in all of the bedrooms and bathroom".

Det Insp Suzanne Hall said police found nothing to indicate why the pair may have started the fire with no notes left behind.

Recording a narrative conclusion, assistant coroner Angela Brocklehurst said the pair had "wanted to escape from the society around them".

The inquest heard the brother and sister were known to social services and healthcare providers but had "refused" help, on one occasion throwing water at housing officers when they tried to enter the property.

The hearing was told that a housing association had applied for a court injunction to gain access to the house and were planning to visit on 29 March.

Mrs Brocklehurst added: "This was a tragic event involving two lonely people who wanted to escape from the society around them.

"Both Alan and Linda could see no light at the end of the tunnel. There were offers to help, but it is clear they wanted to refuse that.

"It is a tragedy that, in today's society, there are people still in those circumstances."

