A man has appeared in court accused of murdering PC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford 18 years ago.

Piran Ditta Khan was extradited from Pakistan and charged over the fatal shooting of the 38-year-old.

The mother of three and step-mother of two was shot dead on 18 November, 2005 while responding to an alarm at a travel agent on Morley Street.

PC Beshenivsky had been a police officer for nine months when she was killed. Her colleague PC Teresa Millburn was also seriously injured in the incident.

Khan, 74, is charged with her murder as well as the robbery of a quantity of cash from Mohammed Yousaf, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The firearms charges relate to his alleged possession of a Mac 10 sub-machine gun and a 9mm pistol. All the alleged offences are said to have taken place on the same day.

He appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 13 April, wearing a blue and white Nike tracksuit jacket.

PC Beshenivsky was fatally shot in 2005. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Mr Khan was not asked to enter a plea to any of the alleged offences and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and to tell the court he was having some trouble hearing.

The court heard today that a warrant was issued for Mr Khan's arrest in Pakistan in 2018 and that he was detained in 2020.

No bail application was made and District Judge John Zani remanded Khan back into custody before he appears at the Old Bailey on Monday.

The judge told him: "All the allegations that you face are to be dealt with at a higher court, the Crown Court, so I am transferring this case to the Central Criminal Court in London and you will appear there on Monday."

The court heard that the trial may take place in Leeds, but detailed arrangements for that were not made.

Three men were previously sentenced to life in prison for PC Beshenivsky's murder. Another man was found guilty of manslaughter and also sentenced to life in prison. A fifth man was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Craig Nicholls, Chair of West Yorkshire Police Federation, said: "The murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky and the attempted murder of her colleague PC Teresa Milburn sent a shockwave not only through West Yorkshire but throughout the world.

"We still mourn the loss of Sharon. She will never be forgotten."

