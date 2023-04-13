A man has been jailed for life after luring his victim to a flat and murdering him in a "horrific" self-proclaimed "ISIS killing".

Aiden Ramsdale, 25, murdered Bradley Wall at a flat in Beeston on 23 June, 2022. The 24-year-old had suffered over 100 injuries during the attack.

Leeds Crown court heard that Mr Wall had been "lured" to the property after meeting Ramsdale at a petrol station and, after around ten minutes at the property, he had either tried to escape or had been thrown from the window.

Ramsdale then put pavements slabs on top of Mr Wall's body, jumped on it and tried to set it alight.

The court was told that Mr Wall was alive for around 30 minutes during the attack, after which Ramsdale and his co-accused Patrick Mason took his shoes, jacket and bank cards. Mason was found not guilty of murder following the eight-week trial.

After his arrest, Ramsdale claimed he had seen indecent images of children on Mr Wall's phone. During sentencing, his honour Judge Jameson KC said there was not a "shred of evidence" to support that claim.

Ramsdale also bragged to his father who visited him at HMP Lincoln during his remand about the murder which he described as like an "ISIS killing".

He said: "I put a brick on his neck and jumped on his neck. Still wouldn't die. I got a jumper and tied it around his neck and choked him for 15 minutes. We took his trainers, jacket...bank card, looking for people to rob in the street."

In emails sent to his partner, Ramsdale said "f*** da police", "nonce exterminator" and "Leeds United until I die."

Peter Moulson KC, prosecuting, told the court: "It is the Crown's case Mr Wall fought to stop the robbery on him and fought for his life."

He added that it didn't matter whether Mr Wall was thrown from the window or had tried to escape because "in any event there was a determination by Ramsdale to kill Mr Wall and cover up that killing".

The court heard that Ramsdale had been using drugs since he was young and had shoplifted to facilitate his drug use, although he had turned to more violent offending such as robbery at the time of Mr Wall's death. Ten days before the murder, he had robbed another man and was also sentenced for that offence on Thursday, 13 April.

The court heard Mr Wall used tablets and cannabis but was working to reduce his drug use and was about to begin a course to become a holiday rep.

Judge Jameson said: "Mr Wall had no previous convictions and was a decent young man with vulnerabilities he was working to address that you wanted to exploit.

"It will never be certain whether he was forced from the window or tried to escape."

The court heard Ramsdale said he held a piece of glass to Bradley's eye, stabbed him with a dirty needle and held him by his legs out of the window in an attempt to get his identification number for his phone.

The judge said: "As he lay in the stairwell you decided, in your own phrase, to 'finish him off.' You said you were being investigated for the earlier robbery and you decided his life was of less value than you being investigated.

"There were over 100 injuries to his body. Death was not immediate. Bradley Wall remained alive for at least 30 minutes after the brain injuries and was still alive when you put bricks on his neck and jumped on it. You told your father he still wouldn't die and was making noises."

The court heard Ramsdale left the flat and bought items with Mr Wall's card and returned to drop further slabs on his body and attempt to set his body alight. Over the next few hours he continued to take drugs and stole from shops but was arrested from a Tesco store at 11pm that day.

"This was an appalling murder aggravated by the earlier robbery," Judge Jameson said, before sentencing Ramsdale to life in prison with a minimum of 33 years.

Following the sentencing, SIO Det Insp Suzanne Hall said: "Ramsdale murdered Bradley in appalling circumstances and used a sickening level of violence against him after only having met him for the first time just shortly before his death.

"What caused him to launch such a brutal attack on him remains unclear, and his account of what happened has been shown to be completely unreliable.

"Taking his life was totally unnecessary, and the horrific circumstances in which the murder occurred tells us all we need to know about the utter depravity of Ramsdale."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.