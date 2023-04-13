Police have said they are growing "increasingly concerned" as they release an urgent appeal for a missing man.

Edward James Fisher was last seen at an address on Castle Road in Pickering at 9.25am on Thursday, 13 April.

North Yorkshire Police say they think he made his way to the Dalby Forest area as the last known sighting of his car was there shortly after 11am.

Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Edward was last seen wearing jeans, trainers and a black and grey zip up jacket or plain grey top. He is described as white with dark hair that is thinning on top and is approximately 5ft 9in with a medium build.

