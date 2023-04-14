A major investigation into child sex abuse in Huddersfield has seen 42 men jailed.

More than 500 years of jail time has been given combined to the sex offenders in relation to the sexual exploitation and abuse of young girls in Huddersfield between 1995 and 2013.

The final sentencing saw five men jailed for a combined 28 years at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, 13 April.

Mohammed Kammer, 38; Nahman Mohammed, 37; Wiqas Mahmud, 42; and Mohammed Imran Ibrar, 38, from Huddersfield, as well as Abdul Rehman, 36, from Sheffield had pleaded not guilty and stood trial in January and February 2023. The men's trial had been delayed from 2020.

The men were found guilty of carrying out or facilitating the sexual abuse of a young girl in the Huddersfield area between 2005 and 2010. The abuse started when the victim was just 14 years old.

Kammer was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison after being convicted of three rape offences and a trafficking for sexual exploitation offence.

Mohammed was jailed for seven years after being convicted of two rape offences and trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Mahmud was sentenced to six years and three months for one rape offence.

Ibrar was jailed for five years, minus 502 days, after being convicted of sexual assault and a rape offence. His sentence with time deducted was three years six months.

Rehman was sentenced to three years and nine months for two offences of engaging in or facilitating a child sex offence and supplying drugs.

April‘s convictions mean a total of 505 years and six months in prison have now been handed down to those convicted during the court process.

DCI Ian Thornes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Operation Tendersea has been a major investigation into what has been truly evil sexual abuse committed against young females in the Huddersfield area.

"The fact that the courts have now given more than a combined 500 years in prison to the men who committed these offences speaks volumes about their sheer depravity.

"In case after case we have heard how those involved regarded their victims as objects to be used and then trivially discarded with no regard whatsoever to their welfare.

"These were vulnerable young teenage girls who endured utterly sickening offences committed by persons who demonstrated standards of behaviour which means they are not fit to walk the streets."

Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "We are absolutely committed to preventing these heinous crimes and ensuring those that commit them are brought to justice.

"Every child in West Yorkshire deserves to grow up free from harm and protecting our most vulnerable is a key priority."

