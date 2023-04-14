A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the face and leg in Leeds.

Police were called to the Bellbrooke Grove area in Harehills at around 11pm on Easter Sunday to reports that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed by a group of males.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not deemed life-threatening.

West Yorkshire Police has now charged a 15-year-old boy with attempted murder. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear before magistrates in Leeds later this morning.

Two other males, aged 17 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

