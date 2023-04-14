Clive Owen has announced he is stepping down from starring in any further episodes of his Channel 5 show.

The farming celebrity had starred in three episodes of Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben and Clive alongside his eldest son Reuben Owen.

The spinoff began after Our Yorkshire Farm was cancelled following the breakdown of Clive's marriage to the Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on ITV1's Lorraine, Clive confirmed that he would be taking a step back from the series and hand it over to his son Reuben to continue alone.

He told her: "We've done this thing with Reuben, it's been great fun working with him. He's crazy too, so we've had a grand time doing it.

"I think I'm stepping back from that now. I think he's gonna go on on his own - because he doesn't want me on his hands. So, I have no plans to do anything in particular, but you never know, someone might be daft enough to ask me."

He also spoke out in defence of his ex, after she was the target of trolls online since they separated.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.