A man has been charged after an entire street had to be evacuated following the discovery of hazardous chemicals in Bridlington.

As part of a pre-planned operation, police raided an address on Oxford Street on 11 April following reports that controlled substances were being stored there.

Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes within the evacuation zone after police confirmed any potential explosive risks have been mitigated following an assessment by specialist EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) officers.

Gert Meyers has been charged with breach of criminal behaviour order and causing public nuisance.

The 61-year-old has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning.

