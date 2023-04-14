A man has been jailed after deliberately setting fire to his flat late at night and threatening to kill his neighbours as "revenge" for being evicted.

Colin Wright set fire to his sofa and other items inside his flat in Hull because he was angry at being forced to leave his home because of problems he had caused to other people, Hull Crown Court heard.

Another resident heard a fire alarm and went to investigate before "bravely" entering the flat and trying to put out the "4ft-high flames" - despite Wright swearing at him.

Wright, 62, admitted arson and being reckless as to whether the lives of others were endangered. He also admitted possessing amphetamine.

Holly Thompson, prosecuting, said that Wright made an "erratic" telephone call to the police after 10.30pm, claiming that someone was trying to kill him. The fire service was alerted by others and it was discovered that Wright had set fire to a sofa in his flat at Pier Court.

Outside the flats, Wright shouted at his neighbours: "I'll kill you all. I'll murder you all. I'll burn that house down while you are all in it."

Miss Thompson told the court that the arson offence was likely a "revenge attack" because he was going to be evicted from the flat.

Wright claimed that he had been the victim of abuse from other people and this had caused him great stress, causing him to "lose his head".

He was arrested and found with amphetamine. He admitted using drugs to "chill out" but denied starting the fire and claimed that someone else had done it. He also denied making threats.

Wright had convictions for 32 previous offences dating back to December 1981. He was in breach of two suspended prison sentences, one for six months and the other for 12 weeks, imposed for offences including threatening behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon and causing criminal damage.

Nigel Clive, mitigating, said that Wright set fire to a sofa that "had seen better days" and items of "litter" in the flat but there was only light smoke damage that needed airing rather than redecoration because "the fire was put out at an early stage".

He added: "Even a small fire can get out of hand. It's the danger of what might have occurred. This is not a high-rise block of flats. He is not a regular fire-starter.

"There was a lack of premeditation here. He seeks to apologise to all concerned."

Mr Clive told the court that no petrol was used and Wright had not piled up furniture. He said that the process of evicting Wright had started but he had a "poor capacity for dealing with challenging situations".

Recorder Felicity Davies said that one of the neighbours, with "considerable bravery", went into Wright's flat to be confronted with "4ft-high flames from the sofa" and he did his best to put them out by getting water from another flat.

She added: "You were being evicted because of problematic behaviour.

"At the time you committed the offence, you were subject to not just one but two suspended sentences."

Wright was jailed for 19 months. The sentence included a consecutive five months for breaching the suspended sentences.

