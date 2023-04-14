Fundraising for the inaugural Rob Burrow Marathon in Leeds has hit the £1 million mark, with a month to go until the event.

Inspired by Kevin Sinfield's running challenges in support of his former teammate, the event on Sunday 14 May will see 12,0000 runners tackle the 26.2 mile route around the city.

The money raised is going towards local and national charities, including to fund the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

Kevin Sinfield said: "The support for the MND community through the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has been fantastic. Through the event we are able to provide hope for a community that have been in the dark for so long.

"MND isn’t incurable, it’s just been underfunded, so to host a marathon in honour of my mate Rob and all those living with MND is incredible."

Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and has since campaigned to raise awareness and funds to support those with the condition.

Over half of the runners in the race are set to be first-time marathon runners, with entrants coming from as far as the US, Canada, South Africa and China.

The route starts and finishes at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Rugby league star Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE, who will be running the marathon said: "The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon runners are in for a tough but rewarding marathon route. From Yorkshire countryside to busy hotspots such as Headingley and Otley, the runners will experience the very best our city has to offer.

"The climb out of Otley mustn’t be underestimated, but with the help of the Marathon Motivators from Rothwell Harriers, the runners will be able to look back and be proud of their achievements.

"I already can’t wait for race day and to run the race, alongside my mates Rob and Kev. It will be a monumental day for our city and I know one that we will look back on in many years to come.”