A 79-year-old man has died in a crash in Leeds after having a suspected medical incident at the wheel.

Officers were called to Burley Road at around 10.24pm on Friday 14 April to reports that three cars had been involved in a collision.

The driver of a silver Vauxhall Corsa was taken to hospital but died a short a time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:" It’s believed the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

No other injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing. "

