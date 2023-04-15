A man from Leeds who stabbed and strangled a friend after he refused to give him money has been jailed.

Jay Hemsley befriended the man and went to his flat in December last year to ask him for cash. When he refused he violently assaulted him.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 27-year-old then took the victim’s bank card which he later attempted to use.

The attack was reported to the police which led to Hemsley being arrested on the same day.

He was sentenced to 8 years and 8 months in prison for wounding, strangulation and fraud after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

Hemsley was also made subject of an indefinite restraining order at his sentencing.

DC Toby Rodgers of the Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Jay Hemsley for what was a violent attack which left his victim with a number of serious facial injuries.

“Hemsley put his victim through a terrifying ordeal and on arrest displayed no remorse for the injures he caused.

“We hope this sentencing will now bring the victim some closure as he continues to recover from this ordeal.”

