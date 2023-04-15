Police searching for a man who went missing eight months ago have found a body.

Jesus Moreno, who was the founder of a Leeds Bre wery company, was last seen on 1st of August 2022 after leaving his house to go to work.

Police issued several appeals to the public to try to find him including cctv images of his last known movements.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:"The body was found by a police search team yesterday afternoon on land close to the River Wharfe in the Harewood area.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

The family of Mr Moreno have been informed of this development and enquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of the deceased. "

