Detectives investigating the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence say it is "unlikely" a convicted double murderer was in York at the time she went missing.

The 35-year-old chef has not been seen since she failed to turn up for work at the University of York in March 14 years ago.

Her disappearance prompted the biggest and most complex missing person inquiry in the history of North Yorkshire Police.

During the investigation 12 people have been arrested but no-one has ever been charged.

North Yorkshire Police have responded to reports in the media that Christopher Halliwell - who is serving life for murdering two women - had links to Yorkshire.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, Head of the Major Investigation Team at North Yorkshire Police, said his officers have been working with Wiltshire Police since 2016 when a detective first suggested a possible link between Claudia's disappearance and Halliwell.

“We have pursued lines of enquiry which are focussed on any link he may have to the North Yorkshire area and, in particular, the movements of Christopher Halliwell during the material times in which we believe Claudia came to harm.

“The results of those enquiries, which included examinations of digital devices and the interviewing of several witnesses, indicated that Halliwell continued to operate as a taxi driver in the Swindon area within the relevant time parameters.

“Both investigation teams reached a position in which we concluded it to be unlikely that Halliwell left the Wiltshire area, or was present in North Yorkshire, at the time of Claudia’s disappearance."

Christopher Halliwell is serving a whole life term for the murders of Sian O’Callaghan and Becky Godden Credit: Wiltshire Police/PA

Detective Supt Fox confirmed steps had been taken to interview witnesses over recent suggestions that Halliwell had links to Yorkshire where he may have "stalked females" and that all information had been "throughly assessed against known facts."

He said he will continue to "keep an open mind" and repeated that North Yorkshire police remain committed to finding answers that Claudia's family deserve.

He added:“Should any information indicate that Christopher Halliwell may have been elsewhere other than Swindon between Wednesday 18 March and Friday 20 March 2009, then this information will be thoroughly investigated and tested against the volumes of material gathered throughout the course of the enquiry.

“I urge anybody with information which they feel may be relevant to the disappearance and suspected murder of Claudia to make contact with North Yorkshire Police.”

