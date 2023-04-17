A 54-year-old convicted rapist who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in November 2022 has been arrested.

Paul Marshall was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston on Tuesday, 22 November.

He is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

Lincolnshire Police had said not to approach Mr Marshall, who was thought to have spent time in the Mansfield or Nottingham area.

Nottinghamshire Police released CCTV images showing Marshall in Mansfield town centre shortly after his disappearance. Credit: Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

It's not the first instance of a dangerous offender escaping from the open prison near Boston.

In February 2022, 56-year-old Paul Robson also absconded from HMP North Sea Camp.

