A man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte last July has been declared unfit to stand trial.

Deividas Skebas of Thorold Street in Boston allegedly stabbed Lilia Valutyte on Fountain Lane in Boston at about 6.20pm on July 28 2022.

Lilia was playing with her three-year-old sister Liepa at the time of the incident.

Credit: Family handout

23-year-old Skebas did not appear at Monday morning's (April 17) hearing at Lincoln Crown Court. The Judge said that Skebas is not fit to enter a plea or stand trial.

Instead, a trial of the facts has been scheduled for July 10.

A trial of the facts is where the prosecution sets out the case in front of a jury but the defendant does not have to play a part in proceedings or be present in court.

The jury then decides if the defendant committed the alleged offence, though their conclusion cannot result in a criminal conviction.

