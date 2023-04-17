A man has been given a ten-year sentence for an armed crime spree that saw him get involved in a lengthy tussle with a shop assistant in September last year.

37-year-old Marlon Stewart committed 13 crimes in the space of 20 minutes pointing a pistol at people to steal their car, phones and cash in Leeds.

Mr Stewart stole mobiles from two 19-year-olds at Chapel Allerton Park before entering the Premier shop at Lidgett Lane to threaten staff with what later turned out to be a plastic BB-gun.

He went on to point the weapon at a customer to steal her Audi and drove to the One Stop store in Chandos Gardens.

The masked man targeted a woman working behind the counter to demand more cash before Niall Stranix, who had been mopping the floor, intervened.

Following Stewart's sentencing, West Yorkshire Police have praised the bravery of the shop worker who took it upon himself to stop Stewart's rampage.

Getting him in a headlock, 61-year-old Stranix was hit with a bottle and suffered facial injuries.

With the robber still holding the gun, he continued the tussle to reveal Stewart's masked face to CCTV cameras, ultimately helping police to identify him.

Stewart was charged with five counts of possessing a firearm while committing robbery among other offences. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Mr Stewart was forced to flee the scene empty-handed before members of the public reported the stolen Audi driving erratically on Roundhay Road. He was arrested on September 29.

He was given an extended sentence of ten years and four months imprisonment with an extended licence period of five years.

