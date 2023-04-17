West Yorkshire Police are concerned for the safety of a man from Halifax who was last seen on Friday 14 March.

According to his family, Allan Watts was last seen at around 4.20pm on Salterhebble hill in the town.

They are asking people in the Salterhebble are to check their CCTV, door bell footage or dash cams in the hope of finding more information.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with denim jeans and blue trainers.

Police say if sighted people should call 101 and quote log number 1391.

