Increased police powers have been put in place in Leeds after a 15-year-old boy was attacked with a machete.

The victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after being attacked with a "machete-type weapon" at around 6pm on Sunday, 16 April, in the Harehills Park area.

Increased 'stop-and-search' powers have been put in place in Harehills and Chapeltown from 8pm on the night of the attack for an initial period of 12 hours.

The use of a Section 60 order gives police officers the power to search people for weapons without needing their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

The increased police powers have been put in place in an area bordered by A64 York Road, A64(M), Regent Street, A61, Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane, Harehills Lane, Easterly Road, Oakwood Lane and Wykebeck Valley Road.

Sup Int Lee Berry, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We understand that this incident will cause some concern within the local community.

"Serious violence cannot and will not be tolerated and we will continue to do everything we can to take positive action against those who engage in such behaviour."

He added that extensive enquiries are already ongoing into the reported attack.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.