Leeds United have joined their opponents Liverpool in paying their respects to the 97 football supporters who lost their lives after the Hillsborough tragedy 34 years ago.

Saturday marked the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, when Liverpool fans were crushed to death in the Leppings Lane end of the Sheffield stadium during an FA Cup semi-final.

Both team captains entered the pitch with flowers to remember the tragic events of April 15 1989.

Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson led their teams out in-front of a sell-out Elland Road as Leeds and Liverpool battle for points as the Premier League season draws to a close.

After the usual pre-match handshakes, images ran on the big screen and both captains laid the flowers in front of the travelling Liverpool fans.

In a statement on its website, Leeds United said: "Everyone connected with Leeds United wishes to share their love and sends support to the families, friends and survivors."

